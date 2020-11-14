Contrasting Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Extreme Networks and China Crescent Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $948.02 million 0.66 -$126.85 million ($0.21) -24.07 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Crescent Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -10.55% -114.29% -2.41% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extreme Networks and China Crescent Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats China Crescent Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers ExtremeSwitching portfolio that includes access edge products that offer physical presentations along with options to deliver Ethernet or convergence-friendly Power-over-Ethernet (POE), including high-power universal POE; aggregation/core switches designed to address aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; and wireless access point products. It also provides ExtremeNAC, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyses, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, the company offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; ExtremeRouting, a cloud-managed access across distributed environment that provides throughput, application-aware traffic shaping and monitoring, end-to-end service, and link prioritization; and an open northbound API for customized integrations to key enterprise platforms. It markets and sells its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations to enterprises and organizations in the education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government agencies, private cloud data centers, universities, and stadiums. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

