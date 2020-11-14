Contrasting NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68%

This is a summary of current ratings for Biotricity and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 5 9 0 2.64

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $69.59, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Biotricity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.87 $3.77 billion $2.09 36.93

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Biotricity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry technology, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. Biotricity, Inc. has a research partnership with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of ECG readings in preventative healthcare applications; and a strategic partnership with Verizon to develop EMS solutions for first responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

