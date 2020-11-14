Contrasting ProSight Global (PROS) & Its Rivals

ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) is one of 90 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProSight Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% ProSight Global Competitors 1.31% 4.41% 1.02%

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 8.68 ProSight Global Competitors $12.85 billion $2.64 billion 100.56

ProSight Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProSight Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global Competitors 1099 3359 2841 219 2.29

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.16%. Given ProSight Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ProSight Global peers beat ProSight Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.