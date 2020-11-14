Contrasting Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vydrotech and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A General Motors 1.46% 6.27% 1.21%

77.2% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vydrotech and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 1 4 12 0 2.65

General Motors has a consensus price target of $42.24, indicating a potential upside of 2.54%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vydrotech and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $137.24 billion 0.43 $6.73 billion $4.82 8.55

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Vydrotech.

Volatility & Risk

Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Vydrotech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vydrotech Company Profile

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services; and operates an online new vehicle store. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

