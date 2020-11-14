Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 504,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 454,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

The firm has a market cap of $971.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

