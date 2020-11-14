Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE:CTS opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

