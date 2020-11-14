Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CVE CTS opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

