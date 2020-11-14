Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$4.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.80 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$3.42.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

