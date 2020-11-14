Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,524,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,446,744,000 after buying an additional 136,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Facebook by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

