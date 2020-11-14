Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,688,000 after buying an additional 235,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

