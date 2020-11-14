Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSOD. Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of CSOD opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $20,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

