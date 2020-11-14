Creative Planning Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $200.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

