Creative Planning Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 49.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,251,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $304.65 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.40 and its 200 day moving average is $272.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $52,620,952 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.