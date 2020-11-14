Creative Planning Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.95 and a 200 day moving average of $322.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

