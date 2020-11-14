Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.03 to $9.69. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $8.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $32.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.89 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $313.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.