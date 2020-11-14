Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

AF opened at €3.90 ($4.58) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

