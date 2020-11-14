Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $32.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRNNF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

HRNNF opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

