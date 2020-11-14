Credit Suisse Group Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $26.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

HWM stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

