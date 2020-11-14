Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCPPF. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

