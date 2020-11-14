Credit Suisse Group Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $27.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,935,000.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

