Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.