Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.54.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. Insiders purchased 301,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,060 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

