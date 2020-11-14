Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to $0.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from $0.45 to $0.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.43.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

