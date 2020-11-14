Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to $0.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a sell rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.43.

Crew Energy stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

