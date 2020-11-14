Critical Comparison: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) vs. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare -2.24% 8.11% 3.42% HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 1 4 3 0 2.25 HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than HeadHunter Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and HeadHunter Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $822.22 million 0.36 -$57.71 million $0.15 52.87 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 10.19 $22.44 million $0.77 33.29

HeadHunter Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cross Country Healthcare. HeadHunter Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Cross Country Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Search segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals, as well as recruitment process outsourcing. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

