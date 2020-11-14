Critical Comparison: Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) versus Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan International and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan International N/A N/A N/A Carlisle Companies 7.91% 14.60% 6.34%

88.7% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Vulcan International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vulcan International and Carlisle Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan International 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlisle Companies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Carlisle Companies has a consensus target price of $159.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Vulcan International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vulcan International and Carlisle Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $4.81 billion 1.56 $472.80 million $8.29 16.97

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Vulcan International.

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan International has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Vulcan International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan International

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products. It also provides molded sheet stock and specialty items, such as automobile mats and footwear components. In addition, the company engages in the real estate management and development activities. Vulcan International Corporation was founded in 1909 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene. Its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wires, cables, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies, and satellite communication equipment to transfer power and data for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets; and thermoforming, medical device contract manufacturing, precision machining and metals, and medical injection molding to medical device markets. The company's Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment offers liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries. Its Carlisle Brake & Friction segment provides braking products and systems, and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications; and motorsport braking products. The company sells its product under the Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK, MS Powder, Hawk, Wellman, and Velvetouch brand names. It also distributes architectural metal roof panels, steel and aluminum flat sheets and coils, wall panels, perimeter roof edge systems, and related accessories. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

