Critical Contrast: Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) & Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

This table compares Intec Pharma and Mylan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma N/A -140.77% -88.54% Mylan 2.35% 20.43% 7.72%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intec Pharma and Mylan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mylan 0 5 4 0 2.44

Mylan has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Mylan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mylan is more favorable than Intec Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Intec Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Mylan shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intec Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mylan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intec Pharma has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mylan has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intec Pharma and Mylan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($21.80) -0.15 Mylan $11.50 billion 0.73 $16.80 million $4.42 3.52

Mylan has higher revenue and earnings than Intec Pharma. Intec Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mylan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mylan beats Intec Pharma on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various indications, including low back pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck to explore using the Accordion Pill platform for development program. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS. The company also provides prescription products, such as EpiPen Auto-Injector; Perforomist Inhalation Solution; Dymista; Creon; and Influvac, as well as YUPELRI, an inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. In addition, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, MidNite, Vivarin, Brufen, CB12, and EndWarts. The company offers its products to therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, CNS and anesthesia, dermatology, diabetes and metabolism, gastroenterology, immunology, infectious disease, oncology, respiratory and allergy, and women's health. Its customers include retail pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors, payers, and insurers and governments, as well as institutions, such as hospitals. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Theravance Biopharma, Inc.; Biocon Ltd.; Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd; and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.