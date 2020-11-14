Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £184.56 in Stock

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,152 ($80.38) per share, with a total value of £184.56 ($241.13).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,218 ($81.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,293.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,688.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

Several brokerages have commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,950 ($64.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.13).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

