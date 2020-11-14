Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £184.56 in Stock

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,152 ($80.38) per share, with a total value of £184.56 ($241.13).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,218 ($81.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,293.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,688.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

Several brokerages have commented on CRDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,950 ($64.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.13).

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

