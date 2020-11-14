CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after acquiring an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in CSX by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.