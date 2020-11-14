Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 8,295 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Total by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Total by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,298,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

