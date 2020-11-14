Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,161 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,706,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $70,387,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,147 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.61 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

