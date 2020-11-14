Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

