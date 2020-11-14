Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 10,562 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. FMR LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $74,070,000. AJO LP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,541,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

COG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

