Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.