Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Black Stone Minerals worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 174,970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

