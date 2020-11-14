Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

