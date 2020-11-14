Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.