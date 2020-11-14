Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 443,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 249,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

RNR stock opened at $178.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.