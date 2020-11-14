Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 735.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $144.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

