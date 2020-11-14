Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 228.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 475.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.