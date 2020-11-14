Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 428.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

