Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $497,000 Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 21.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $2,577,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,466 shares of company stock worth $23,464,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

