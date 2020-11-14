Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 323.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $86.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.