Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

