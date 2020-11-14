Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.76 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.