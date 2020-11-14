Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

