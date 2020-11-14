Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in The Unilever Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Unilever Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in The Unilever Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

UL opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

