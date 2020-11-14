Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $776,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 117,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KTF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.