Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 601.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 422,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 362,488 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,391,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 171,687 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.53 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

